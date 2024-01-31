Apple Vision Pro reviews are in: here's what people are saying

Apple Vision Pro, the tech giant's long-awaited 'spatial computer' is due to start shipping in the US on Friday, and early reviews are flying in. Until now, what we knew about the mixed reality headset has been based on Apple's demos, but US media have begun to publish hands-on reviews.

With most of Creative Bloq's team based in the UK, we're going to have to wait to be able to reach a verdict through our own hands on review, but we've been poring over opinions from US, including from our sister site, Tom's Guide. Below is a succinct roundup of what people are saying to save you from having to read every review.

Apple Vision Pro is available to order at Apple.com in the US. There's no release date for the rest of the world yet.

Apple Vision Pro reviews: the consensus

Announced in June last year, the Apple Vision Pro is Apple's biggest new product launch in years. In fact, it's the company's first major new product line since Apple Watch. The aim is to go beyond the mixed-reality offerings from the likes of Meta and Microsoft to introduce a new kind of computing device for both work and play with 3D cameras to capture video, hand and eye tracking and a front display that simulates the wearer’s eyes.

Early reviews are largely positive, with many reporters describing it along the lines of "the best headset I’ve ever used". The Performance of the M2 and R1 processors, 4K OLED displays, the 3D spatial video and the intuitive eye and face-tracking control system have been singled out for praise. That said, some continue to question the $3,499 (£2,760) price tag, and point out that to get the biggest benefits, you need to be well stocked in Apple products, ideally with a Mac and peripherals like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. A number of apps and games are also lacking for the moment.

Apple Vision Pro reviews: the displays

Over at The Verge, Nilay Patel concluded that Apple was right to be so proud of the Vision Pro's displays, calling them "a huge leap forward in display technology”. He went on to say: “They also look generally incredible – sharp enough to read text on without even thinking about it, bright enough to do justice to movies. Apple calibrates them for color at the factory so they are also vibrant and color-accurate without looking oversaturated or blown out. They are so small, but they work so well that they seem huge.”

Patel said that the passthrough view of the real world was the best he had experienced to date, but noted that the field of view is smaller than the Meta Quest 3’s 110 horizontal degrees. “The field of view isn’t huge, and the essential nature of looking at tiny displays through lenses makes that field of view feel even smaller," he said, adding: "That means there are fairly large black borders around what you’re seeing, a bit like you’re looking through binoculars.”

Apple Vision Pro for entertainment

Several reviewers were blown away by the experience on the Vision Pro for entertainment, from film to apps. "I used the NBA app, which was updated to work on the Vision Pro, to stream four games at once, with the main game in the middle and others pinned to the sides. It’s wild,” wrote Todd Haselton at CNBC.

However, along with several others, he noted that there are some notable absences in the apps that are available for the device. There's no Netflix or Spotify app, nor Uber, DoorDash, Amazon or any Facebook or Google apps, YouTube TV included (many such platforms are accessible via their websites). Games like Diablo Immortal and Genshin Impact are also absent.

What about work?

Joanna Stern at the Wall Street Journal found that the Vision Pro was good for work too, replicating a Mac display with virtual windows spread across your view. But she noted that other hardware was necessary, potentially adding to an already very expensive outlay.

“There is a built-in virtual keyboard so you can type in thin air. But it will drive you mad for anything longer than a short message, she said. "And selecting smaller buttons with a pinch should be a carnival game. I started getting real work done once I paired the Vision Pro with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. I levelled up again by connecting my MacBook Pro, which let me write this review on a giant virtual monitor hovering over my desk.” This makes the headset sound more like an iMac for your face than a next-gen computer in its own right.

Stern found navigating the interface to be intuitive but had a few gripes here to. "At times, the Vision Pro’s eye tracking didn’t respond to my movements" she said, while friends said she looked "awful" and "frightening" during FaceTime calls!

Patel wasn't convinced that the “inherently isolating” world of VR is better than using a regular computer for work.

Apple Vision Pro battery

The Apple Vision Pro battery (Image credit: Apple)

The tethered battery pack has been one of the main points of criticism in most reviews so far. Mark Spoonauer of our sister site Tom’s Guide, said: “The aluminum battery on the Vision Pro always needs to be with you to use the headset, which is not great. So you’ll need to put it in your pocket while standing or next to you while sitting. It’s 12.4 ounces, which is heavier than an iPhone 15 Pro Max (7.8 ounces). And while the cord is long enough most of the time, if you’re really immersed in a game or other experience and you move suddenly, you could accidentally tug the battery off a table or couch on to the floor.”

He added: “I’m also not a fan of how the cord to the battery can sometimes get a bit tangled. A couple of times I had to disconnect the cable so it would straighten out.”

Battery life is short too. At the Wall Street Journal, Stern described having to "charge every two to three hours", concluding that "battery life sucks, there are few great apps and it can be buggy".

Comfort

We've mentioned the weight of the battery, but the weight of the headset itself was also an issue for some reviewers. Scott Stein at CNET said "the headset feels top-heavy and pushes in on my cheeks a bit" after just 30 minutes.

Other practicalities were mentioned, including issues with hair and makeup. Stern noted that the "metal and glass build gives it a premium look and a weighty feel. One included band has a top strap to lessen the face crush; the other wraps around your head like a comfy tube sock. The Light Seal (not a breed of sea mammal) acts as a cushion and light blocker. Mine is now covered with makeup."

All in all, the verdict so far is that the Apple Vision Pro is potentially revolutionary but that further perfecting is needed and that, at least for now, it's relatively niche product that many people won't find to be a necessary purchase.

When will Apple Vision Pro be released in my country? Apple Vision Pro will be released in the US on Friday 2 February and is available to order at Apple.com. Apple says that it "looks forward to bringing Apple Vision Pro to more countries later this year" but there are no release dates for the rest of the world yet.

Can I import an Apple Vision Pro? While you might be able to buy an Apple Vision Pro from the US and import it, you're likely to face some problems. Apple says that services like the App Store, Apple TV Plus,and purchases on other apps will require Apple ID set to the US region. Moreover, customers may not be able to access some apps or content due to licensing restrictions.