Apple Vision Pro: Here's how to preorder

The first-ever Apple VR headset is available to preorder right now from Apple, but will set you back a staggering $3,499. The Apple Vision Pro has many people excited, but even long-term Apple fans have been put off by the eye-watering price. If you're one of the few who can afford to pre-order the Vision Pro, keep in mind that you'll also need an iPhone 15 – or any next-gen Apple device equipped with Face ID – to scan your head for precise fit measurements.

On top of the $3,499 price tag, you can choose to pay an extra $149 if you want to include Zeiss prescription lenses, or simple reading lenses for an extra $99. But the good news is that Apple will throw in a polishing cloth for free to sweeten the deal.

In terms of specs, Apple's first 3D camera uses a spatial operating system, the VisionOS, combined with a powerful M2 computer chip. It also has "more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye", according to Apple. While this all sounds great, if you prefer more realistically-priced VR headsets, you should maybe look elsewhere.

The Vision Pro promises to be revolutionary, but it's a luxury few can afford. It works by navigating with your eyes and responding to voice commands, and hand and wrist gestures, so there are no controllers needed with this headset (but we bet they'd cost extra!) If you're absolutely sure that you want to pre-order the Apple Vision Pro, here's how.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Vision Pro The standard iPhone for those who don't need flashier specs. Operating System: VisionOS | Chip: Dual M2 and R1 chip setup | Resolution: 4K per eye | Battery : External battery pack | Price: $3,499 Check Amazon Visit Site Apple's first VR headset Spatial Audio Great for entertainment Expensive Only 2 hour battery life

Apple has been drip-feeding details on its first-ever spatial computing device since it was announced, but we still don't know an awful lot. Despite the mystery, we can't wait to get our hands on one (when the price comes down) to experience the immersive world of Apple technology at a greater scale.

Using the Apple Vision Pro, you'll be able to free your desktop by arranging your apps, and your media library, all in one virtual space. You can adjust the size scale of each application too, with panoramic images wrapping around you for the ultimate viewing experience. Apple says that you can also record spatial videos using the iPhone 15 Pro, and then view these in VR using the Vision Pro headset.

In terms of build quality and design, the Vision Pro headset is made from an aluminium alloy frame, with premium laminated glass, and a precise fit ensures that any background light is blocked out. The speakers are situated close to your ears for the spatial audio to do its job, and the Solo Knit band and Dual Loop band are made from quality materials to keep the headset in place.

The best Apple Vision Pro Pre-order prices: