Meta Quest just gatecrashed the Apple Vision Pro launch party

Today was supposed to be all about the Apple Vision Pro. It's the official launch date for Apple's mixed reality headset, with units due to start shipping in the US after pre-orders opened last month. But it seems the Meta Quest has just gatecrashed the party.

Mark Zuckerberg's rival VR headset has announced the release of its v62 software update, and it includes spatial video support like Apple's offering. That means it will be possible to use the Quest Pro or Quest 2 or 3 to view 3D footage captured with iPhone 15 Pro or Apple Vision Pro via the Meta Quest mobile app (see our Meta Quest 3 review for more on Meta's headset).

A post shared by Meta Quest (@metaquest) A photo posted by on

As well as support for spatial video, the Meta Quest v62 software update also introduces pinch gestures for menu navigation, again like the Vision Pro. Users will be able to pinch and release to open the universal menu or pinch and hold to recenter the headset view. The update is expected to roll out next week, starting February 7.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth announced the feature on his Instagram and Threads channels, while Zuckerberg himself shared a short clip from a Quest headset showing a spatial video of some trees on his Instagram broadcast channel (reposted on X below). Meta is also sharing spatial video demos to let users start to try the feature out.

A post shared by Andrew Bosworth (Boz) (@boztank) A photo posted by on

Here’s an early look at Spatial Video playback on the Quest, coming soon in v62 update. pic.twitter.com/QXBEt11WOwFebruary 1, 2024 See more

Other updates in v62 include support in the Meta Quest Browser for external gamepads (PlayStation, Xbox and others), Facebook livestreaming, and the option to view YouTube chats while streaming. Updates to Quest Link include support for 120Hz refresh rates in compatible games, and a continuity feature will allow the resumption of tasks in different apps when moving across experiences.

Early Apple Vision Pro reviewers in the US generally agree that it's the best headset they've used. But it costs $3,499 (about £2,760) and there's still no release date for the rest of the world. The Meta Quest 3 starts at $499 ($479) and the Meta Quest Pro $999 (£689) at full price. See the best prices in your area below.