The future has arrived: I tried the most advanced glasses-free 3D display yet

Features
By published

The Looking Glass 3D monitor feels so magical it shouldn't be real.

hero image
Could moving your work from 2D to 3D raise the impact on your viewers? New glasses-free 3D displays are doing just that. (Image: Zerindo) (Image credit: Zerindo)
Jump To:

The Looking Glass' slick 27-inch 3D display monitor was just released this month. The company name makes reference to the classic Alice in Wonderland story, where the reader is taken on a journey that is quite beyond normal. Similarly, this new 3D display monitor can take both the viewer and the developer to new places as well.

Through the 3D Looking Glass

Swipe to scroll horizontally

PROCESSOR:

Intel i7 9th Gen (or newer)

MacBooks (M1, M2, or M3 chips) (Ensure it supports the ports below.)

iPad Air (M2) or iPad Pro (M4)

CONNECTIONS:

1x HDMI 2.1 connector, OR 1x DP 1.4 connector, OR 1x USB-C DP-Alt mode (must support 5120 × 2880 resolution)

MEMORY:

16GB RAM or more

STORAGE:

200GB or more

GPU:

Nvidia RTX 2070 (or better)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans
Lance Evans
Creative director, Graphlink Media

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media (graphlink.com), a boutique creative marketing agency in NYC, with clients like Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance recently launched "OPEN STUDIO | NY", a YouTube channel looking at production techniques for advertising and publishing shops. Visit it at youtube.com/@OpenStudioNY

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.