How an iconic game faked a mirror and fooled me completely

News
By published

The old tricks used by game devs still wow me.

Mirrors in games are notoriously tricky to get right, especially on tight budgets or limited hardware. But game devs are nothing if not resourceful. A recently resurfaced clip from Derek Forte (Shesez/Boundary Break on X) has pulled back the curtain on how developers created eerily convincing mirror effects in The Walking Dead.

Rather than using complex real-time reflections, which can be taxing on performance, even when using the latest and best game development software, the team at Telltale Games cheated brilliantly.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.