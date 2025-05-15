Recommended reading

Super Mario 64 is still revealing design secrets after almost 29 years

Breaking the game reveals a 'hidden' sound effect.

We love discovering little design secrets (or accidents) in video games, and incredibly Super Mario 64 is still delivering almost 29 years after its release for Nintendo 64 back in 1996. The landmark game is best known for introducing 3D Mario gameplay, but what happens if you stay in a scene for too long?

A dedicated fan has picked apart the code and discovered several ways to 'break' the the game. One of them reveals a hidden sound effect that's normally played only partially, while another will leave you trapped in the game for over two years.

