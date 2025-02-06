Super Mario will never be the same now I've seen these horrifying design secrets

News
By
published

Mario is dead to me – quite literally.

Super Mario with crossed out eyes
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Everyone knows what a Mario game looks like, right? You've got your mushrooms, your moustaches, your bright green pipes, etc. All very normal, all very friendly. But Mario fans are a observant bunch, so it's no surprise that a ton of weird and wonderful (but mostly weird) design secrets have been touted over the years.

A YouTuber has gathered together some of the creepiest Mario myths in one nightmare inducing compilation. Did you know that Mario has no pupils in reflections? Did you know that Mario can get in 'dead mode' in Super Mario 64? Infinite Bits' video rolls out a bunch of dark Mario design myths, and proves that most of them are actually true. As a bastion of cute and friendly character design, Mario is now dead to me – quite literally in one example below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.