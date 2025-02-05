Super Mario World got remade in 3D using Unreal Engine 5 – and the result is so much fun

News
By
published

Bobby Ivar shares his year-long process in a brilliant pair of videos.

Super Mario World in 3D Mario standing by a TV
(Image credit: Bobby Ivar)

There are few games more iconic than Nintendo's Super Mario World. A game that premiered in 1990 on the SNES (Super Nintendo Entertainment System), it's a classic version of a platform game, entirely in 2D – my favourite kind – and full of characters that have infiltrated popular culture.

Recently, a game dev has reimagined Super Mario World in 3D – recreating every element in Unreal Engine 5. The result retains the core design of the original, but adds 3D texture to offer a new perspective. It's a whole load of fun, and an amazing display of creativity. There are actually two videos to watch, the one explaining how he made the game (see that below), and a gameplay video as well (see that further down the page and then try making your own with the best animation software).

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

