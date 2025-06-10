Recommended reading

The latest Unreal Engine 5 fan remake brings back memories for early noughties gamers

Medal of Honor: Allied Assault gets a new lick of paint.

Unreal Engine 5 Medal of Honor remake
(Image credit: Jos van Laar via YouTube)

Game fans and indie devs can't get enough of Unreal Engine 5 game remakes at the moment. We've seen everything from an Unreal Engine Super Mario World to Sonic Adventure and Rayman 3 (and, of course, there are official projects too, like MGS Snake Eater)

Epic Games' engine has proved to be a game changer for these kinds of projects. Firstly, because it's free if you're not making big bucks, and secondly because of its capabilities for photorealistic 3D, allowing devs to reimagine classic games with cutting-edge visuals(see our pick of the best game development software).

