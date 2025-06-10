Game fans and indie devs can't get enough of Unreal Engine 5 game remakes at the moment. We've seen everything from an Unreal Engine Super Mario World to Sonic Adventure and Rayman 3 (and, of course, there are official projects too, like MGS Snake Eater)

Epic Games' engine has proved to be a game changer for these kinds of projects. Firstly, because it's free if you're not making big bucks, and secondly because of its capabilities for photorealistic 3D, allowing devs to reimagine classic games with cutting-edge visuals(see our pick of the best game development software).

"Scuttling the U-529" | Medal of Honor Reimagined with Unreal Engine 5 - YouTube Watch On

The latest project to grab our attention is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of part of Medal of Honor: Allied Assault from 2002.

Medal of Honor isn't the world's most-remembered first-person shooter franchise, and it hasn't seen action for 15 years now, but it was something of a revolution in the early noughties.

Jos van Laar, who has worked as a level designer at Ubisoft Berlin and Savage Game Studios, has recreated the Scuttling the U-529 mission from what was 2015 Inc's third installment in the series. This mission requires Lieutenant Powell to infiltrate a German base in Norway with assistance from Commandant Grillo and the Norwegian resistance.

The result is delighting fans. "I always found that view when you initially step out that side door to the sub-pens to be so immersive," one person comments on the YouTube video above. "It's as if you can feel the chilling fresh sea breeze blowing freezingly in your bones while that little tiny part of the U-Boat theme plays, looking outward upon the seemingly endless sea and upon the rows and rows of huge imposing concrete structures housing the Kriegsmarine's most dangerous assets. This looks exactly how i'd imagine that scene would look like with current day graphics."

"Oh my heart. What I wouldn’t give for a classic MOH collection," another person wrote.

To catch up on everything that's new in Unreal, don't miss our coverage from Unreal Fest Orlando 2025 last week, including all the details of Unreal Engine 5.6 and our interview with Epic Games and CD Projekt Red about that Witcher 4 tech demo.