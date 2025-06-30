Recommended reading

Fans remade the iconic Metal Gear Solid 2 intro in Unreal Engine 5

News
By published

UE5's Megalights system made the project possible.

Unreal Engine 5 remakes continue to come thick and fast on YouTube, and we're not losing our appetite for them. As we've already seen in the Super Mario World 3D remake and Sonic Adventure 2 Redux, Epic Games' powerful real-time game development software is allowing fans to reimagine classic games with impressive modernised visuals.

The latest candidate is Konami's 2001 action-adventure stealth game Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. A group of fans has revamped the iconic intro cinematic as a tribute to Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece with high-quality textures, dynamic lighting and cinematic realism.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.