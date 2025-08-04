The BioShock RTX remaster looks even better than I expected

The stunning free demo makes up for the bad news on the remake and BioShock 4.

Nvidia RTX Remix is proving to be a powerful tool for creating contemporary remasters of classic games. We recently interviewed David Driver-Gomm about the making of Half-life 2 RTX. Now, more exciting implementations are emerging following the RTX Remix competition, including an update of one of the best first-person shooters of all time.

A two-person team has given 2K's BioShock the RTX Remix treatment with the addition of real-time path tracing, upgraded lighting and new physics-based materials. There's a free demo available to download now, and it looks superb. At least we have something to make up for the bad news on the planned remake and BioShock 4.

