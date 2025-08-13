As a former student, I know how stressful it can be trying to find reliable tech for your studies while working with a tighter budget. It's especially hard if you're enrolling on a creative course, as you'll likely need a device that can run performance-heavy software.

Thankfully, I've found a deal on the older MacBook Air M1 (2020), which has been reduced to just $599 at Walmart. This laptop is one of our highly recommended favourites, and plenty of the CB team still use this model currently.

For students, I think this is a great choice given that the M1 is a capable yet portable, light, and easy-to-use laptop. It used to be ranked highly in our guide to the best laptops for students, but we could rarely find it in stock. If you're an Apple devotee, be sure to make use of Apple's student discount for even better savings, and take a look at our guide to the best MacBooks for students if you need more buying advice.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $649 now $599 at Walmart I know $50 might not seem like the biggest saving, but for a new laptop (non-refurbished or previously owned), this is an excellent price. It's hard to find this laptop in stock most of the time, so the fact that it's available during peak back-to-school season is a rarity. We think this model outperforms its age, and 8GB RAM is pretty generous for most laptops at this price point. It's also got a lovely 13.3-inch screen, and you'll notice fast performance when editing photos or running creative software thanks to the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU. See our MacBook Air M1 (2020) review for more details. Read more ▼

