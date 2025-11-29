This foldable smartphone is like an iPad mini and iPhone 17 Pro combined

Deals
By , published

And its price got torpedoed by 40% for Cyber Monday weekend.

Various photos of the new foldable phone, the Honor Magic V5.
(Image credit: Future)

The Honor Magic V5 foldable phone has just plummeted in price from £1,699.99 to £1,169.99, with a stylus, case/stand, charger and screen protectors included. That's a massive £530 discount, and quite simply the best foldable deal of 2025. (Note that you have to click on the coupon code at checkout to get the full discount.)

So why do I think this is better than an iPad mini and iPhone 17 Pro combined? Well, the Magic V5 is smaller and lighter than a mini, and yet shares its display size (it's crazy when you think about it). And the V5's camera gives the iPhone 17 Pro a run for its money. Some will prefer the iPhone's advanced telephoto, but the V5's slightly brighter main camera and higher resolution main and ultrawide sensor offers food for thought.