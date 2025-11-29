This foldable smartphone is like an iPad mini and iPhone 17 Pro combined

The Honor Magic V5 foldable phone has just plummeted in price from £1,699.99 to £1,169.99, with a stylus, case/stand, charger and screen protectors included. That's a massive £530 discount, and quite simply the best foldable deal of 2025. (Note that you have to click on the coupon code at checkout to get the full discount.)

So why do I think this is better than an iPad mini and iPhone 17 Pro combined? Well, the Magic V5 is smaller and lighter than a mini, and yet shares its display size (it's crazy when you think about it). And the V5's camera gives the iPhone 17 Pro a run for its money. Some will prefer the iPhone's advanced telephoto, but the V5's slightly brighter main camera and higher resolution main and ultrawide sensor offers food for thought.

Both are stromng contenders for the best camera phones out there. So, let's be clear: this is a very lovely phone indeed. At just 4.1mm thick when unfolded, it's the thinnest foldable on the market, yet Honor has somehow made it stronger than ever; the crease can support 35kg without damage.