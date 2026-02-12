When looking at truly budget laptops, it's crucial to be discerning. While some cheap laptops are mostly only good for web browsing, there are some out there that will do a little bit more. Best Buy's President's Day sale does actually have some pretty decent options, with discounts that bring reasonable laptops good enough for everyday use down into the sub-$400 price bracket. Add to that a couple of capable Chromebooks and you've got some good options here (even at around the $150 mark, if a Chromebook is enough for you).

The most expensive is the ASUS Vivobook at $399.99 – and this one is reduced by an impressive $350. With CoPilot+, this is a solid choice and an absolute bargain. If that's too pricey, we have options at all levels up to $400 so you'll be able to find something in this handpicked list of 4.

We've reviewed bigger cousins of all of these, and what does translate into the budget models may not be the CPU or RAM, but rather the build quality, software stability, and screen quality (to an extent). While these might not be the best laptops for graphic design, they'll do the job for some light creative work and everyday use (depending on which model you go for).