<p id="c83c6ee0-d793-4543-8026-5d5d9f6624bf">And we're off! Welcome to the first day of our Apple Black Friday 2025 live blog. <br><br>We'll have our eyes open for Apple deals across all the retailers, and condensing them into easily digestible snippets for you to take note of in your deal-hunting.</p><p>So far, the dealscape is quite good. We're seeing some record-low prices, and though they mostly follow the usual Apple deals cycle, there is an unexpected discount on the M5 MacBook Pro &ndash; which was only released this year.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">See that one below:</p><ul id="c959c079-1e73-4bee-88d6-e7db1bd536bf"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-2025-MacBook-Laptop-10%E2%80%91core/dp/B0FWD6SKL6/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?th=1">Buy MacBook Pro M5 with $200 off</a></li></ul><p id="05b87ab8-a764-4d18-918e-b9cc05e7a3de">When we <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.creativebloq.com/tech/laptops/ive-tested-the-macbook-pro-m5-and-its-the-best-mac-for-creatives-just-about">reviewed the MacBook Pro M5</a>, we appreciated its speed and of course that stunning screen, and incredible battery life</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="1a48fbd0-0da9-49bc-ae2b-20592aeb4a47"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="PD2eudoTcBjpBey5YtHEKB" name="DSC00550" alt="Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5 (2025)" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PD2eudoTcBjpBey5YtHEKB.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)</span></figcaption></figure>