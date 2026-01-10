People are calling Nintendo lazy for its new Joy-Con colour designs

Why didn't it colour the full controller? H: Nintendo must be trolling us with these new Switch 2 Joy-Con designs S: You can barely notice the difference (and it will cost you $100)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting some brand new Joy-Con colour variants for the first time since launch, but fans are really not happy. The newly introduced Joy-Con colours for the Nintendo Switch 2 console are 'Light Purple' and Light Green', but despite the pretty aesthetic, the only areas where you'll see these accents are underneath the thumbstick (when both Joy-Cons are attached to the console).

Overall, the response from gamers to the new design has been pretty brutal, with some outright calling Nintendo lazy over the design and others calling it extremely underwhelming, while suggesting that Nintendo isn't even trying.

(Image credit: @Phanthom via X)

Some users on X have mocked up what they believe the new Joy-Cons should have looked like (see above), while a company called dbrand has taken it a step further and created some