People are calling Nintendo lazy for its new Joy-Con colour designs

The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting some brand new Joy-Con colour variants for the first time since launch, but fans are really not happy. The newly introduced Joy-Con colours for the Nintendo Switch 2 console are 'Light Purple' and Light Green', but despite the pretty aesthetic, the only areas where you'll see these accents are underneath the thumbstick (when both Joy-Cons are attached to the console).

Overall, the response from gamers to the new design has been pretty brutal, with some outright calling Nintendo lazy over the design and others calling it extremely underwhelming, while suggesting that Nintendo isn't even trying.

The general consensus is 'why didn't they colour the entire Joy-Con?'. I have to agree with the points made here, as given that the shell is still mostly dark grey, you'll need to squint to notice any colour difference when playing the console handheld.

The new controllers are available to preorder now for $99.99 (the same price as the standard grey Joy-Cons) and will ship starting 12 February, with wrist straps included.

(Image credit: @Phanthom via X)

Some users on X have mocked up what they believe the new Joy-Cons should have looked like (see above), while a company called dbrand has taken it a step further and created some