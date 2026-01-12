Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sprawling RPG you can spend hours in, so it makes sense that some fans were holding out hope that one day they would be able to play on the go on the Switch 2. As we saw in our Switch 2 review, Nintendo's newest console has much more power than its predecessor, making it more capable of handling what would be a complex port, and many believed the game would run well on the new hardware.

Alas that dream seems to be over, at least for now. Larian Studios has pretty much confirmed that it won’t happen, leaving PC gaming consoles like Steam Deck as your option if you want to play Baldurs Gate 3 on the go (see our guide to the best game consoles).

In a recent 'Ask me anything' session on Reddit, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke disappointed gamers by saying he would love to make a Baldur's Gate 3 for Switch 2 but that it “wasn't our decision to make”.

While he doesn't go into the details, the response is widely being interpreted as an allusion to a poor relationship with Hasbro, which owns Wizards of the Coast and hence the Baldur’s Gate IP, rather than any technical hurdles.

Regular Switch commenter Nate the Hate has written on X that he has “heard several reasons but all boil down to the relationship between Larian and Hasbro/WotC being in a bad place at the moment.”

Swen said the developer would consider Switch 2 for the next Divinity game, but gamers are already expressing their disappointment about the lack of Baldur's Gate 3 for Switch 2, with one person writing they're “shattered” by the news.

It feels like a missed opportunity all round. We've talked about the need for new titles to deliver the Switch 2's AAA ambitions. Larian's huge RPG could have been a perfect fit for Nintendo's vision for a console that finally bridges handheld convenience with modern AAA experiences.

Losing that possibility means one of the most celebrated RPGs of the decade won’t be part of Nintendo’s next-gen library, leaving a gap in what could have been a defining title.

Elsewhere in the Q&A session, head of gameplay Artem Titov responded to a question about what learnings from the development of Baldur's Gate 3 the studio will apply to Divinity. He stressed the importance of short and direct communication for quick decision-making and iteration, avoiding middlemen in any process and trying to bring people working on a feature as close as possible to each other. He also said automated testing and unit tests were a lifeline to keep a big project going.

The studio also addressed questions about its use of generative AI. Swen said that due to a lack of clarity in its previous policy, Larian would not use AI-generated imagery for concept art at all for the upcoming Divinity game, be it for early artwork or finished assets. He said the aim was to avoid any ambiguity about the origins of artwork in the studio's games.

“That way there can be no discussion about the origin of the art,” he said. However, the studio is still exploring the use of AI for other aspects of development.

“We continuously try to improve the speed with which we can try things out. The more iterations we can do, the better in general the gameplay is,” Swen said. “We think GenAI can help with this and so we’re trying things out across departments. Our hope is that it can aid us to refine ideas faster, leading to a more focused development cycle, less waste, and ultimately, a higher-quality game.

“The important bit to note is that we will not generate “creative assets” that end up in a game without being 100% sure about the origins of the training data and the consent of those who created the data. If we use a GenAI model to create in-game assets, then it’ll be trained on data we own.”