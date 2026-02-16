Apple's entire AirPods range is massively discounted today

Presidents' Day is the perfect time to pick up a pair of Apple's word-class headphones.

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

It seems hard to believe that Apple's iconic AirPods are turning 10 years old this year – and even harder to believe that when the original pair was unveiled in 2016, it was the subject of ridicule. People didn't think the wireless white earbuds would catch on – and how wrong they were.

Enter Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. Right now all four current models are discounted by up to 22%. But the below deals probably won't hang around, so you shouldn't either.

