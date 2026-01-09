Switch 2’s AAA ambitions face a make-or-break year in 2026

Enough of old ports; all eyes are on how Nintendo's console handles new AAA releases.

Resident Evil 9 artwork
Nintendo Switch 2 has already become the fastest-selling console in Nintendo's history. That's despite grumbles over its price tag and lack of innovation, and the double whammy of all-time killer apps that its predecessor had with Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

With a new year, however, it's time for the hybrid successor to prove its worth, especially if the upgrade was justified by a more powerful console. If you're here for Nintendo's games, then the Switch 2 editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, with their up-ressed picture quality and buttery smooth frame rates, or the dazzling voxel-based terrain destruction of Donkey Kong Bananza, may have already convinced you.

01. Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata

A man stands with an axe in a street at night

Capcom had already put its incredible RE Engine to work back on Switch 1 with Monster Hunter Rise, while the proprietary engine's capabilities have been well-demonstrated at the Switch 2's launch with both Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Still, the ultimate test will come from how the hardware handles the scary photorealism of Resident Evil Requiem, which releases on 27 February.

However, initial trailer footage and a public Tokyo Game Show demo look confident. Even though fidelity takes a hit, notably the rather trademark RE Engine hair rendering gets a downgrade, fundamentally it looks faithfully like Resident Evil Requiem, in particular with its lighting (whether or not it will implement ray-tracing like Star Wars Outlaws managed to is as yet unclear).

Another surprise announcement is that the long-awaited Pragmata will also be coming to Switch 2 when it launches on 24 April. As a more action-oriented title, where you have to aim and shoot at hostile bots while carrying on your shoulder an android resembling a little girl who's hacking their defences at the same time, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that this unique game will also be able to run in 60 FPS.

02. Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Tides