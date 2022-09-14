Goldeneye 007 still features my favourite ever video game design fail

If you're of a certain vintage, then the most exciting nugget amongst the many pieces of video game news announced last night will have been the re-release of N64 classic Goldeneye 007. Long tied up in legal wranglings, the retro favourite seemed doomed never to return – but it's finally coming back. And so is the mouthiest optical illusion ever.

Both Xbox and Nintendo Switch users will be able to enjoy infuriating their friends by selecting Oddjob and Slappers Only in what is arguably the greatest multiplayer mode of all time. And with the game itself comes the return of one of the greatest design fails around. (Ready to start playing? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

(Image credit: Rare)

Ever since the game was released in 1997, gamers have been asking the eternal question: is that Pierce Brosnan's hand, or is his mouth just really wide? Over the years, the cover has been memed to oblivion – and it's getting some fresh ribbing after the announcement yesterday. I'm actually pretty glad developer Rare didn't decide to fix it.

The only Goldeneye question that matters:Is it Pierce Brosnan's hand or is his mouth just really wide? pic.twitter.com/ggHy57IzlxSeptember 14, 2022 See more

since goldeneye is relevant now. it's time to ruin the poster for a new generation by pointing out mouth. pic.twitter.com/6UooKp8SZpSeptember 13, 2022 See more

I can't unsee it (Image credit: @TheTchaikovsky on Twitter)

Still can't unsee it (Image credit: @connorcislo on Twitter)

So there we have it. If you're new to Goldeneye, I'm sorry – that face is going nowhere. But don't worry, the game itself is absolutely brilliant. You're in for a treat. For more design clangers, check out our roundup of the best design fails of all time.

