Goldeneye 007 still features my favourite ever video game design fail

By Daniel Piper
published

It's an optical illusion that can never be unseen.

If you're of a certain vintage, then the most exciting nugget amongst the many pieces of video game news announced last night will have been the re-release of N64 classic Goldeneye 007. Long tied up in legal wranglings, the retro favourite seemed doomed never to return – but it's finally coming back. And so is the mouthiest optical illusion ever.

Both Xbox and Nintendo Switch users will be able to enjoy infuriating their friends by selecting Oddjob and Slappers Only in what is arguably the greatest multiplayer mode of all time. And with the game itself comes the return of one of the greatest design fails around. (Ready to start playing? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

Goldeneye 007 box art

(Image credit: Rare)

Ever since the game was released in 1997, gamers have been asking the eternal question: is that Pierce Brosnan's hand, or is his mouth just really wide? Over the years, the cover has been memed to oblivion – and it's getting some fresh ribbing after the announcement yesterday. I'm actually pretty glad developer Rare didn't decide to fix it.

See more
See more

Goldeneye 007 box art next to a photo of Pierce Brosnan with the mouth comically stretched

I can't unsee it (Image credit: @TheTchaikovsky on Twitter)

Goldeneye box art next to a picture of Pierce Brosnan with the mouth enlarged

Still can't unsee it (Image credit: @connorcislo on Twitter)

So there we have it. If you're new to Goldeneye, I'm sorry – that face is going nowhere. But don't worry, the game itself is absolutely brilliant. You're in for a treat. For more design clangers, check out our roundup of the best design fails of all time.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles