Recommended reading

Nothing will ever be as cool as the Sony PSP – not even the Switch 2

News
By published

You never forget your first love.

Sony PSP
(Image credit: Future)

While most gaming fans have spent this month getting to grips with their brand new Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, I've been excitedly awaiting delivery of an altogether different handheld. One that, to my minor horror (because of how it reflects on my own age), turned has just turned twenty years old. I speak, of course, of the Sony PSP – a device I lusted over as a teenager, and one that still manages to look and feel futuristic today.

In today's world of incremental updates, it can be hard to remember just how quickly games consoles improved, at least graphically, across the nineties and noughties. In eight years, we've jumped from the Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo Switch 2. That's nothing compared to the jump from the Game Boy Pocket to the PSP, which took place in roughly the same time. And while it might not impress Gen Alpha much, the first generation PSP still unlocks that childlike wonder I experienced when I first laid eyes on it in 2004. Rather than one of the best retro games consoles, it's one of the best consoles full stop.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.