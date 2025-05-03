Apple design was unbeatable in the noughties (and I wish we could go back)

News
By published

Today's iPhones have nothing on yesterday's iPods.

iPod 5th generation
(Image credit: Future)

There's an internet theory that all men, at some point in their twenties or thirties, end up buying a toy or gadget that they either had, or really wanted, as a child. I laughed when I first read it – then immediately realised that this year I have lived up to that very cliché, courtesy of my born-again obsession with iPods.

First I bought the one I really wanted but never had the iPod mini – which I modded to include a new battery and expanded hard drive (modding iPods is really fun and easy, by the way). Then, unable to resist the siren call of nostalgia, I bought and modded the one I actually had as a child, the fifth generation iPod. And as I move deeper into my things-were-better-in-my-day era, I'm realising there's one thing I do believe was better in my day. Specifically Apple design. And specifically in the decade from 1998-2007.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.