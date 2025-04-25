I've just discovered the original Apple Watch, and it's an analogue masterpiece

Featuring a clever design twist.

Think Different Apple Watch
(Image credit: Apple/iJustine via Instagram)

The Apple Watch just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and while we've come a long way since 2015's humble first-gen, I'd like to take a moment to remember the OG. 17 years before its first smartwatch was released, Apple created the 'Think Different' watch – an analogue timepiece with a creative twist, celebrating the company's pioneering spirit.

While it feels like we're spoiled for choice with today's plethora of Apple Watch generations (and Apple Watch alternatives if that's not your style), there's something charming about the Think Different watch. A time capsule of Apple's early design aesthetic, bursting with retro charm, I confess that I prefer this analogue masterpiece over any of today's fancy smartwatches.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

