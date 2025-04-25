The Apple Watch just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and while we've come a long way since 2015's humble first-gen, I'd like to take a moment to remember the OG. 17 years before its first smartwatch was released, Apple created the 'Think Different' watch – an analogue timepiece with a creative twist, celebrating the company's pioneering spirit.

While it feels like we're spoiled for choice with today's plethora of Apple Watch generations (and Apple Watch alternatives if that's not your style), there's something charming about the Think Different watch. A time capsule of Apple's early design aesthetic, bursting with retro charm, I confess that I prefer this analogue masterpiece over any of today's fancy smartwatches.

Apple's Think Different slogan was a prevalent tagline between 1997 to 2002, capturing the brand's spirit of ingenuity. As part of the campaign, Apple created a custom timepiece with a slick design, but of course, it had to have a twist – the numbers were anticlockwise. For someone who already struggles with analogue time literacy, this is somewhat of a nightmare for me, but I can't deny that the design is a retro delight, right down to the packaging.

In a recent Instagram post, Apple influencer iJustine shared snaps of her original Think Different watch with fans. The minimalist design features a rounded face with the 'Think Different' slogan, alongside the aforementioned backwards numbers. The slick packaging features a rainbow Apple logo and minimalist watch-themed pixel art, with the addition of the playful 'System Requirements' that state: "Male or female wrist. Left or right hand version. Ability to have a fun time."

I got the best birthday present this evening: an original packaged 1998 Apple Watch that was made as part of the Think Different campaign. Goes counterclockwise! pic.twitter.com/HHsiKh6v69August 2, 2024

Sadly, it seems analogue Apple Watches may be a thing of the past, and with original Think Different watches fetching a pretty penny via vintage resale, it's ironically cheaper to rock a smartwatch. But with fans already slamming Apple's AI Watch concept and rejecting its alleged plans for a foldable watch phone, perhaps it's time for a retro revival.