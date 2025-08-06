Even Tesla's co-founder is mocking the Cybertruck design
The 'futuristic' electric SUV just can't catch a break.
Ah, the Cybertruck. Tesla's 'futuristic' electric SUV has been the subject of mockery ever since its disastrous unveiling, in which those supposedly bulletproof windows shattered on stage. Since then we've seen countless design flaws materialise – and now, one of Tesla's original co-founders has taken a shot at the design.
Martin Eberhard co-founded Tesla in 2003, serving as CEO until 2007. In a recent interview, Eberhard expressed displeasure at Tesla's current direction (what, does he not love the dystopian new Tesla diner?), including the design of the Cybertruck itself.
As spotted by Elektrek, Eberhard was recently interviewed by EV YouTuber Kim Java, who pressed him on his thoughts about Tesla's recent direction. Eberhard expressed disappointment that Tesla has failed to follow through on its promise to produce an acessibly $25,000 EV, adding, "I am actually disapointed that Tesla cancled its low-end car program because that’s what the world needs – not a truck that looks like a dumpster." He also called Tesla's recent designs "uninspired".
A dig from the company's co-founder is just the latest in a long line of criticisms levelled at the Cybertruck over the last few years. Indeed, so frequent are its failings that we've even had reason to put together a roundup of the 6 worst Tesla Cybertruck design fails.
