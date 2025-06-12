Recommended reading

Tesla milks fans for free content in sleazy ad competition

But hey, you might win a car.

TeslaVision logo
Tesla is once again asking for free creative labour in the form of its latest TeslaVision contest – a bid for fans to make their own 90-second ad in hopes of winning a swanky new Model Y vehicle and a trip to the 'Gigafactory'. The electric vehicle company has encouraged fans to spread their ads across social media, inadvertently giving Tesla exactly what it wants – free promo.

While the best adverts don't necessarily have to come from a huge ad agency, it's expected that a brand as big as Tesla would adequately compensate creatives for their work, rather than offering a Dhal-esque Charlie and the Chocolate Factory joyride. Pitched as a "global celebration" of its supporters, the Tesla 'competition' is merely a sleazy way to cut corners and capitalise on its fanbase.

Natalie Fear
