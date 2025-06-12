Tesla is once again asking for free creative labour in the form of its latest TeslaVision contest – a bid for fans to make their own 90-second ad in hopes of winning a swanky new Model Y vehicle and a trip to the 'Gigafactory'. The electric vehicle company has encouraged fans to spread their ads across social media, inadvertently giving Tesla exactly what it wants – free promo.

While the best adverts don't necessarily have to come from a huge ad agency, it's expected that a brand as big as Tesla would adequately compensate creatives for their work, rather than offering a Dhal-esque Charlie and the Chocolate Factory joyride. Pitched as a "global celebration" of its supporters, the Tesla 'competition' is merely a sleazy way to cut corners and capitalise on its fanbase.

TeslaVision Contest - YouTube Watch On

The TeslaVision contest is essentially a way for the brand to flex its fan loyalty with free and authentic endorsement. In 90 seconds or less, followers are invited to demonstrate how Tesla provides "more freedom, more safety, more fun, more convenience" in their lives. Positioned as a competition for real superfans "who have always recognised the true value and impact" of Tesla's products, the slimy competition gives entrants a sense of importance, as if they're being showcased and appreciated by the brand.

Despite its sleazy evolution, the competition has humble origins, inspired by a fan letter back in 2017 that sparked a similar video contest called Project Loveday. While on the surface, fans might be attracted to the idea of a Tesla shoutout and the potential for a shiny new whip, the terms and conditions are far less agreeable. Stating that the "Entrant agrees to release rights to their submitted content and allow Tesla to leverage content for commercial purposes," it's a gamble with a loss, even for the jackpot winner.

(Image credit: Tesla)

For more Tesla news, check out the Cybertruck design disaster that just keeps getting worse or take a look at why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo.