The Tesla Cybertruck design disaster just keeps getting worse

The recall of every vehicle is the ultimate brand embarrassment.

Tesla Cybertrucks in a parking lot
(Image credit: Tesla)

It already seemed clear that the Tesla Cybertruck was a flop commercially when the company started offering incentives and even resorted to a desperate sales pitch on the White House lawn. It's also no news that the electric pick-up truck has design flaws, from frames snapping to the strange light positioning and an inability to handle snow. The car isn't even road legal in many countries.

But just when it seemed the Cybertruck's reputation couldn't fall any further, Tesla's now suffered the ultimate embarrassment for its brand. It's had to recall every single vehicle. And this isn't like that time when Tesla issued a recall because of a font. It's because panels have been flying off on the road since they're merely stuck on with glue.

@whistlindieselvstiktok2

I’m choosing cybertruck every time here 💀

♬ original sound - Whistlindiesel

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

