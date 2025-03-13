Trump and Elon’s White House ad proves Tesla is getting desperate

News
By published

The president toes the line between celebrity and Head of State.

Trump stood in front of a red Tesla next to Elon Musk
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik via Getty Images)

Billionaire turned celebrity turned two-time US President Donald Trump recently teamed up with bestie and adviser Elon Musk to perform a live-action Tesla ad on the pristine grounds of the White House. In a wholly dystopian display, Mr Trump was seen perusing a number of Tesla models, praising the designs with all the authenticity of a greasy salesman before settling on what he called a "beautiful" red Model S.

While I'll contest that the best adverts are often unexpected, this is the exact opposite of what I mean. In some respects, I'd expect nothing less of Trump, but personal gripes aside it's a prime example of lazy and uninspired advertising – go ahead and slap the presidential seal of approval onto Tesla, but at least try and make it seem authentic next time.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Images from an AI video showing Donalt Trump rebranding of Gaza
Trump's AI Gaza video is shocking supporters, but his branding is all over it
Kia ad
Kia trolls Tesla with scathing Elon Musk callout
Tesla Cybertruck
Why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo
Lots of Tesla Cybertrucks in a parking lot
Can we finally admit the Tesla Cybertruck was a total design fail?
Volvo logo over an image from a Volvo AI advert
Volvo's shocking AI advert looks like a bad student project it couldn't afford to finish
Trump presidential portrait 2017 vs 2025
Trump's new presidential portrait signals a provocative branding U-turn
Latest in Advertising
Trump stood in front of a red Tesla next to Elon Musk
Trump and Elon’s White House ad proves Tesla is getting desperate
Screenshots from KFC Original Fake Games
KFC takes a bite out of annoying fake game ads and turns them into real games
Kia ad
Kia trolls Tesla with scathing Elon Musk callout
Volvo logo over an image from a Volvo AI advert
Volvo's shocking AI advert looks like a bad student project it couldn't afford to finish
Kotex ad
These 5 International Women's Day campaigns deserve the spotlight
Durex ad
I’m loving the saucy brand banter between Ikea and Durex
Latest in News
iOS 19 concept
Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple tells iPhone users to urgently update iOS – your phone is vulnerable to attack
Trump stood in front of a red Tesla next to Elon Musk
Trump and Elon’s White House ad proves Tesla is getting desperate
Texas Rangers Tetas hat
The Texas Rangers' raunchy design fail is an unexpected hit with fans
Render showing design for new Manchester United stadium
Manchester United's new stadium design is drawing some unfortunate comparisons
Shot of AI augmented A Different World
Netflix's AI 'fix' turned an 80s sitcom into a horror movie