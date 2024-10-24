From camo couture to MAGADonald's: how merch defined the 2024 presidential election

There have been countless memorable moments from this year's presidential race, but nothing showcases the candidates' contrasting styles quite like the abundance of political merchandise. As one of the most accessible ways for fans to show their support, campaign merch has been central to both parties in the political race, embracing the weird, wonderful and delightfully unexpected (but mostly weird).

When we look at iconic brands, uniqueness is the defining factor that gives each identity its legendary status. Whether it's Kamala's camo hat craze or Trump's bizarre McDonald's-inspired merch, these quirky pieces have been a defining element of this year's campaign train – but how do the candidates compare?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trump: a masterclass in riding the bandwagon

Throughout his campaign, Republican candidate Donald Trump has had a rapid, reactionary approach to merchandise, frequently dropping new pieces to capitalise on the online hype around his campaign. From MAGADonald's t-shirts inspired by his recent drive-thru shift, to mock Eras Tour merch after Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala, the approach appeals to a sense of fleeting meme culture, giving his supporters a sense of exclusivity to be 'in on the joke'.

Trump's meme tees capitalise on his memorable moments. (Image credit: Win Red)

That's not to say that Trump's merch campaign doesn't feature conventional items – the MAGA hat is still alive and strong. Not only is the MAGA hat synonymous with Trump's strong branding but it's transcended to become the uniform of the dedicated Trump supporter – a wordless signifier that unites his community.

The infamous MAGA hat has become such a symbol in itself that Trump has recently released a MAGAception hat, featuring a picture of the iconic item printed on a plain white cap. Trump's bizarre yet trend-conscious approach to campaign merch builds a brand on marketable moments and inside jokes. While this focus keeps his merchandise fresh, it suffers from its own success, quickly growing stale as the trend cycle churns on.

We've come full circle, it's MAGAception. (Image credit: Win Red)

Kamala: a lesson in setting the trend

Democrat Kamala Harris' merch campaign takes a more traditional, understated approach. With slogan tees, posters and friendship bracelets, there's a strong theme of minimalist design which aids in each piece's wearability and wide appeal. Additions like throwback t-shirts featuring pictures of young Doug Walz and Kamala, alongside free PDF downloads of the pair's favourite recipes, inject a palatable dose of playfulness and relatability without feeling forced or pandering to supporters.

The iconic camo Harris-Walz hat has a whole new meaning. (Image credit: Harris Campaign)

Amidst the merch collection rose one unexpected fan favourite – the camo Harris-Walz hat. A pattern often associated with America's military and gun-toting hunting culture, the camo hat was soon reclaimed as an ironic fashion statement by young voters. With the 3,000 units selling out in 30 minutes (and raising just under $1 million in the process), the camo hat's popularity showcases the value of Kamala's younger supporters – undeniably boosted by her iconic Brat summer branding.

Kamala's fashion-forward merch was supported by her 2024 Election Collection, created by sixteen of America's top fashion designers. With names like Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Vera Wang and Prabal Gurung in the mix, the sleek collection is not only a celebration of American artistry but also a powerful statement. Tasked with weaving in an issue that they felt strongly about, each unique piece is a thought-provoking emblem advocating for positive change.

Pieces from the 2024 Election Collection. (Image credit: Harris Campaign)

While there are plenty of memorable moments from this year's presidential election – from Kamala's lightning-fast presidency-ready branding to Trump’s NFT trading cards –the power of merchandise as a golden branding opportunity can't be overlooked. These items are a unifier of candidate and voter, a bold statement of exclusivity and identity in an already polarised political landscape.