Editorial art has the power to make a statement without words, especially when it comes to politics. A single image can evoke a sense of pride, capture the cultural zeitgeist or even question the authority, and no publication does it quite like The Atlantic.

In a recent article titled 'America's Mad King', the site published a thought-provoking article covering the recent escapades of America's President, Donald Trump. Alongside the piece was a striking editorial illustration of the Head of State, embracing stripped-back, yet evocative design to make a bold statement.

(Image credit: The Atlantic/Ben Hickey)

Illustrated by artist Ben Hickey, the artwork features the distinct outline of President Trump with what resembles a crown of thorns on his head. The black outline silhouetted against the red background not only solidifies The Atlantic's editorial aesthetic but also creates an authoritative visual contrast. A closer inspection of the image reveals the crown is, in fact, Trump's signature – a sobering metaphor for his self-indulgent ruling.

It's not the first time we've seen The Atlantic nail political editorial illustration – this provocative cover illustration divided Trump fans (and opposers) for its divisive design.