This subtly scathing Trump illustration nails minimalist design
The devil’s in the details.
Editorial art has the power to make a statement without words, especially when it comes to politics. A single image can evoke a sense of pride, capture the cultural zeitgeist or even question the authority, and no publication does it quite like The Atlantic.
In a recent article titled 'America's Mad King', the site published a thought-provoking article covering the recent escapades of America's President, Donald Trump. Alongside the piece was a striking editorial illustration of the Head of State, embracing stripped-back, yet evocative design to make a bold statement.
Illustrated by artist Ben Hickey, the artwork features the distinct outline of President Trump with what resembles a crown of thorns on his head. The black outline silhouetted against the red background not only solidifies The Atlantic's editorial aesthetic but also creates an authoritative visual contrast. A closer inspection of the image reveals the crown is, in fact, Trump's signature – a sobering metaphor for his self-indulgent ruling.
It's not the first time we've seen The Atlantic nail political editorial illustration – this provocative cover illustration divided Trump fans (and opposers) for its divisive design. For more creative inspiration, check out the best magazine covers of all time.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
