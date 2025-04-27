This subtly scathing Trump illustration nails minimalist design

News
By published

The devil’s in the details.

The Atlantic editorial illustration of Trump in a crown of thorns created by Ben Hickey
(Image credit: The Atlantic/Ben Hickey)

Editorial art has the power to make a statement without words, especially when it comes to politics. A single image can evoke a sense of pride, capture the cultural zeitgeist or even question the authority, and no publication does it quite like The Atlantic.

In a recent article titled 'America's Mad King', the site published a thought-provoking article covering the recent escapades of America's President, Donald Trump. Alongside the piece was a striking editorial illustration of the Head of State, embracing stripped-back, yet evocative design to make a bold statement.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.