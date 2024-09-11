Trump supporters are missing the point of this provocative magazine cover

The Atlantic October 2024 magazine cover
Atlantic magazine has unveiled a provocative new cover design that is believed to be the first of its kind in the publication's 167-year history. Devoid of any typography (besides a publication date and the magazine's iconic logo), the thought-provoking cover art is a raw and powerful statement on America's tumultuous political climate, released in line with the publisher's October issue surrounding the "antidemocratic actions" of infamous Republican leader, Donald Trump.

The magazine cover's calculated lack of text sets it apart from other iconic cover design examples, putting a spotlight on the dark subtext of the commanding illustration. With its storybook-inspired design and bleak, fantasy-style graphics it's a disturbingly dystopian reflection of an unprecedented historical era.

