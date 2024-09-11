Trump supporters are missing the point of this provocative magazine cover

Atlantic magazine has unveiled a provocative new cover design that is believed to be the first of its kind in the publication's 167-year history. Devoid of any typography (besides a publication date and the magazine's iconic logo), the thought-provoking cover art is a raw and powerful statement on America's tumultuous political climate, released in line with the publisher's October issue surrounding the "antidemocratic actions" of infamous Republican leader, Donald Trump.

The magazine cover's calculated lack of text sets it apart from other iconic cover design examples, putting a spotlight on the dark subtext of the commanding illustration. With its storybook-inspired design and bleak, fantasy-style graphics it's a disturbingly dystopian reflection of an unprecedented historical era.

(Image credit: The Atlantic)

Created by illustrator Justin Metz, the gloomy design features a whip brandishing trump atop a vintage circus carriage, inbound for the capitol. According to an Atlantic press release, the design takes cues from "the visual language of old Ray Bradbury and Stephen King paperbacks," with Bradbury's 1962 classic 'Something Wicked This Way Comes' being a notable inspiration.

The design received high praise online, with X users calling it "evocative", "powerful" and "truly haunting". However, some Trump supporters have interpreted the cover as an empowering endorsement of the ex-reality star. "I'm already voting for him you don't have to convince me further with how badass this makes him look," one user responded, while others claimed that the provocative design had somehow "backfired", illuminating Trump as a political saviour.

Regardless of your political leanings, this Atlantic cover concept is brilliant. The visual allegory, layered symbolism, and overall mood. Wow. This art director, Justin Metz, does a lot of editorial work. His IG is worth checking out https://t.co/TJRkziX7iY https://t.co/qUE4m0VCjmSeptember 9, 2024

Given that the upcoming issue is set to dissect "the threats that a second Trump term poses", I'm confident that the cover art was not created with the intent of flattery. While art is entirely subjective, I'd say that the bleakness of the design paired with its evocative symbolism is a metaphor for the dark days that lay ahead for American politics – a dystopian storybook come to life.

