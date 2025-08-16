So you think you know all there is to know about album artwork? Take my quiz below and find out whether you're a design music wizard or a one hit wonder.

If you think you know all there is to know about the best album covers of all time, this quiz is for you. Take it below then post your score in the comments.

Want more quizzes? See our failed tech quiz, car logos quiz or our logo quiz. You can also explore all our quizzes.