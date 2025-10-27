In the last three years, AI art has gone from niche curiosity to ubiquitous scourge of the internet. One of the companies responsible for that has been Midjourney. For a time, it had the most realistic image generation model, and it continues to be one of the platforms that's shown least regard to copyright or responsible use.

While now competition from many other models, from Google's Nano Banana to OpenAI's Sora 2 for video and Adobe Firefly's more commercially sound options, Midjourney is still going strong despite the lawsuits against. But what are people using it for? The AI platform Kapwing ran some numbers, and a couple of its findings are a little surprising.

Alphonse Mucha is the non-living artist most prompted in Midjourney, according to new research (Image credit: Alphonse Mucha)

While Rembrandt (128,143 prompts) and Leonardo Da Vinci (61,259) were the second and third-most used traditional artists' names in Midjourney prompts, they were vastly surpassed by a less universally known artist. The Czech Art Nouveau painter Alphonse Mucha was used in 230,794 prompts for images and videos. Meanwhile, Norman Rockwell wasn't far behind Da Vinci, with 57,583 prompts.

Kapwing measured contemporary visual artists in a different category, classing them as illustrators. Here, the Chinese digital artist WLOP is the most prompted, used in 166,415 Midjourney images and videos. He's followed by the Polish artist (and vocal AI opponent) Greg Rutkowski and the Taiwanese illustrator and tutor Krenz Cushart.

All three of those artists are alive and still making art, highlighting Midjourney's lack of regard to intellectual property. Rutkowski is part of a class-action lawsuit against Midjourney, DeviantArt and Stability AI. In an interview back in 2023, we asked him how he felt about people using his name to prompt images based on his dreamy fantasy art style.

“I still feel, really bad about it, like, bad. I'm shocked and anxious actually, because what is happening right now will affect not just me but also many other artists and their future,” he told us. “Someone can create something in a matter of five seconds using my name, or any other artist's name, as a prompt, as a guideline for style."

Greg Rutkowski is known for fantasy art with a naturalistic, textural approach (Image credit: Greg Rutkowski)

Much less surprising, considering all images and videos we see on social media, is that Wes Anderson is the most prompted movie director. His name was used in 92,378 Midjourney prompts, according to the research. He's followed by Tim Burton (57,000) and Roger Deakins (not technically a director, but Kapwing's decided to include him in this category. The acclaimed cinematographer's name was used in 22,297 prompts.)

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other results from the survey, the most-used architect by far is Zaha Hadid, who has appeared in 63,103 prompts. Star Wars (160,495) and Batman (110,586) are the most ripped off movie franchises, and Akira (53,333) and Naruto (40,494) the most used animes.

It's not clear how definitive the study is. Kapwing says it built seed lists of 100+ keywords in eight categories (artists, illustrators, directors, architects, cities, media franchises, fast-food chains and anime. That led to a list of 897 keywords in total. It then recorded the number of AI video and image prompts using these keywords among 4,929,594 prompts on the Midjourney database.

It's possible that other keywords that weren't researched could have more uses. However, the study shows the scale at which some artists names are being used on the platform to generate images in their art style, even when they have spoken out against their work being scraped for AI training.