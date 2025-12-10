Best Buy just low-key launched the best end-of year Apple sale

Christmas is approaching just a little too fast right now, but thankfully Best Buy’s Apple sale is making it easier to pick up delightful world-leading tech for your nearest and dearest — or just yourself.

Some of these prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen, and the tech here is among our favorites: The MacBook Pro M5 topped our guide to the best laptops for graphic design , while we rated the iPad Air 13-inch in the value section of our guide to the best iPad for drawing .

We’ve also picked some of the best accessories on offer here, including AirPods with noise cancellation for client calls and focused playlists, and an Apple Watch so you can ensure you’re balancing work and play.

The deals in detail

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ It may be entry-level, but we loved the iPad A16 (2025) when we reviewed it. It features the latest A16 chip for silky smooth performance, plus 128GB of storage as standard. It’s the perfect device for quick sketches and important notes, and its Liquid Retina screen elevates media playback. $279 is the lowest price we’ve seen, making it simply irresistible.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ A step up from the A16, the 11-inch Air is powered by an optimized version of same M3 chip in Apple’s MacBooks. Combined with Apple Pencil Pro support you can intuitively let your creativity flow in powerful graphic design and drawing apps. The discount may not be quite as deep as the $150 Best Buy has taken off before, but $100 is still a decent saving on the latest and greatest iPad Air.