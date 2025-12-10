Jump To:

Best Buy just low-key launched the best end-of year Apple sale

Deals
By published

MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more – make the most of these record-low prices for Christmas.

A selection of Apple products.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)
Jump To:

Christmas is approaching just a little too fast right now, but thankfully Best Buy’s Apple sale is making it easier to pick up delightful world-leading tech for your nearest and dearest — or just yourself.

Some of these prices are the lowest we’ve ever seen, and the tech here is among our favorites: The MacBook Pro M5 topped our guide to the best laptops for graphic design, while we rated the iPad Air 13-inch in the value section of our guide to the best iPad for drawing.

The deals in detail

Apple iPad A16 (2025)
Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

It may be entry-level, but we loved the iPad A16 (2025) when we reviewed it. It features the latest A16 chip for silky smooth performance, plus 128GB of storage as standard. It’s the perfect device for quick sketches and important notes, and its Liquid Retina screen elevates media playback. $279 is the lowest price we’ve seen, making it simply irresistible.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025)
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

A step up from the A16, the 11-inch Air is powered by an optimized version of same M3 chip in Apple’s MacBooks. Combined with Apple Pencil Pro support you can intuitively let your creativity flow in powerful graphic design and drawing apps. The discount may not be quite as deep as the $150 Best Buy has taken off before, but $100 is still a decent saving on the latest and greatest iPad Air.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025)
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less

Need more screen real-estate? This iPad Air’s 13-inch screen gives you a huge blank canvas to fill with your most epic designs. Or you can multitask between apps, or kick back with a movie or series at just the right size. Internally it’s identical to its 11-inch brethren, and again we’ve seen it for $50 cheaper at Best Buy — but $100 is a substantial and rarely seen discount.

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024)