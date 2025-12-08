Sendy Audio has announced Egret, a new open-back planar magnetic headphone that brings together precision engineering and traditional craftsmanship. Priced $799 / £799, they're firmly aimed at audiophiles and studio professionals – and they're pretty special.

Now, that's a lot of cash – and the Egret isn't going to make our list of the best budget audiophile headphones anytime soon – but the tech you're getting in return is cutting-edge. At its core is a custom-built 98 x 84mm planar magnetic driver, featuring a nano-scale composite diaphragm measuring less than 800 nanometres thick; that's about 1/1000th the thickness of a single bacteria. This extreme thinness enables it's able to deliver rapid transient response and detailed sound reproduction across the frequency spectrum.

First thoughts

I've managed to have a play with the Egret headphones for a week, and they're pretty special. First, I'm really impressed by the bass, especially on an open-back headphone.

In fact, they compare well to my Denon D5200s – a pair of closed-back headphones that are known for their impactful bass. The upper bass brings thump from the begining of Donald Fagen's Morph the Cat, and sub bass is represented OK in Hans Zimmer's Why so Serious?

Jump over to the higher frequencies, and the Egret definitely passes the Billie Jean treble test. This song is famously mixed bright, with many headphones doing little to tame the sibilant treble frequencies. The Egret offers treble that's balanced and never fatiguing. I'd be interested to see the frequency charts, but I'm pretty sure there's a recess in the airy treble.

Then the mids – there's definitely some part of the mids that are a touch recessed than others (maybe the upper mids?), which is noticeable when switching from the Egret to my reference headphones of choice, the HEDDphones D1. Some backing vocals do sound a little boxy at times, but all the instruments of Me and My Friends' Before I Saw the Sea get a fair showing, taking the spotlight in turn, but they're certainly not as clean and clear as on the D1s.

So, the overall sound is warm and cosy, like a comfy blanket. There's good separation of instruments, and there's a good soundstage on offer. But these are far from neutral headphones, and the timbre isn't particularly realistic – they're far more coloured than the current neutral kings, the D1. But it's a fun, welcoming, super enjoyable sound profile. And they are very, very comfortable to boot! [Full review to come].

Handcrafted housings

(Image credit: Sendy Audio)

The manufacturing process employs a proprietary technique that deposits ultra-fine aluminium circuitry directly onto the diaphragm at an atomic level. This precision approach aims to minimise distortion whilst maximising resolution, creating what the company describes as an "effortlessly open soundstage" suitable for critical listening applications.

With a frequency response spanning 8Hz to 40kHz, Egret extends well beyond the limits of human hearing, whilst the 38Ω impedance and 103dB sensitivity specification means the headphones should be pretty easy to drive from most professional audio interfaces and high-end consumer equipment.

In keeping with Sendy Audio's design philosophy, Egret's handcrafted housings are made from natural solid wood. Each pair exhibits unique grain patterns and tonal characteristics, making every unit one-of-a-kind.

In terms of function the open-back architecture provides acoustic transparency, reducing internal resonances and contributing to the spacious presentation that planar magnetic designs are renowned for. Comfort, meanwhile, has been addressed through an ergonomically contoured headband and soft leather earpads. At 420g, Egret sits within typical weight parameters for planar magnetic headphones, although it's substantially heavier than many dynamic driver rivals.

Sendy describes Egret's sonic character as "full-bodied, balanced and organic," with emphasis on deep bass extension, transparent midrange reproduction and refined treble response. This tuning philosophy should appeal to creatives seeking accurate monitoring capabilities alongside engaging musicality.

Premium cable

(Image credit: Sendy Audio)

Interestingly, while rivals in this space often supply basic cables, Egret includes a detachable 1.8m cable featuring triple-composite construction. The incorporates 30 strands of Furukawa Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC), 10 strands of silver-plated copper, and 10 strands of enamelled gold-plated copper to optimise signal transmission characteristics, with the graphene-reinforced PVC jacket providing flexibility and durability for professional use.

The cable terminates in 2.5mm balanced connectors at the earcups, with both 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended adapters included, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of amplifiers and audio interfaces.

Overall, everything looks good here. But remember, Sendy is entering increasingly crowded premium headphone sector where established brands like Audeze, HiFiMan and Dan Clark Audio have strong footholds. The $799/£799 price point places Egret in direct competition with well-regarded models such as the Audeze LCD-2 Classic.

Nonetheless, to both creative professionals who value both sonic accuracy and distinctive design, and audiophiles seeking distinctive craftsmanship alongside technical performance, I reckon Sendy Audio's latest offering will seem like a very tempting buy indeed.