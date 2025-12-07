Prime Video has finally released a sneak peek of the new Spider-Noir with a set of slick posters. While the design is suitably cryptic, the minimalist look is giving major 40s Golden Age noir film with its shadowy retro aesthetic.

The best movie posters are often simple in design, creating a striking design with stripped-back visuals, and the new Spider-Noir poster is no different. A playful twist on a classic film genre, I already have faith that the new series is going to be a hit with fans.

Simple yet surprisingly eerie, the new Spider-Noir poster features a frosted glass door obscuring the blurred silhouette of our leading man, Spider-Noir. Some fans may remember his cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, of which his short but beautifully animated fight scene was a personal highlight for me.

Hollywood royalty Nicholas Cage will reprise his role as the brooding Spider-Noir, and the series will be available in both black and white, and colour – a detail that divided fans. "B&W version is straight Sin City x Chinatown vibes. Cage deserves to be seen in glorious monochrome," one wrote, while another questioned, "Why even make the colored version?"

For more retro design, check out the psychedelic detective game Nirvana Noir, or take a look at how The Drifter blends pixel art nostalgia and noir storytelling.