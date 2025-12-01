The Denon AH-D5200 represents the sweet spot in Denon's premium headphone lineup, sitting below the £1,000+ AH-D7200 and flagship AH-D9200. Whilst those higher-end siblings pursue different sonic goals with their frequency tuning, the D5200s focus squarely on what matters most: delivering an enjoyable, engaging listening experience.

This special Cyber Monday deal knocks £230 off the price, making the Denon AH-D5200 £629 £399. They offer incredible bang for your buck. We're talking joyful, exceptionally well-made cans from a company with 110 years of audio expertise

The Japanese-made 50mm FreeEdge drivers here provide exceptional bass response that's deep, controlled and utterly thrilling, without overwhelming the rest of the frequency range. And that gorgeous Zebrawood housing isn't just beautiful to look at; the high-density exotic wood dampens unwanted resonances for remarkably natural sound reproduction. Great headphones for a lot less, perfect.