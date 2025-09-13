The most beautiful headphones in the world

The most stylish headphones money can buy – and some affordable dupes.

(Image credit: ZMF)

Few tech products can influence fashion trends, but seeing as you wear them on your head, it matters what headphones look like. Let's be honest, while sound quality and features like active noise cancellation will no doubt influence which pair you eventually decide to purchase, aesthetics are going to play a part too.

Just like speakers, there's a whole world of ridiculously high end headphones out there. If you're an audiophile with cash to burn and a penchant for words like 'fidelity', there are some seriously covetable options out there, with stunning designs.

ZMF V&amp;eacute;rit&amp;eacute; Closed

(Image credit: ZMF)

There's nothing quite like these classy wooden-backed numbers. ZMF Headphones is a boutique US brand founded by Zach Mehrbach, known for crafting artisan, wood-bodied headphones that combine striking design with rich, natural sound. Each pair is hand-finished in small batches, making every set unique.

The Vérité Closed is ZMF’s flagship closed-back, and its design is as much art piece as audio gear. The cups are carved from hardwoods such as MonkeyPod or limited editions like Camphor Burl, paired with a lightweight magnesium chassis. A suspended leather headband and plush lambskin pads balance the headphone’s weight, offering comfort for long sessions while maintaining strong passive isolation. Subtle details – like the sculpted cup shape and discreet pressure-relief port – add visual flow and acoustic refinement.

At its price point, it’s a serious investment, but for those seeking handcrafted beauty paired with audiophile performance, few headphones blend design and sound quite as seamlessly.

HiFiMan Susvara Unveiled

(Image credit: HiFiMan)

Leather and steel collide in this beautifulyl industrial pair. HiFiMan, founded by Dr. Fang Bian, is known for pushing the boundaries of planar magnetic headphone design, especially via innovations in diaphragm materials, magnet structure, and open-back performance.

The design of the Susvara Unveiled is striking: a fully open-back shell with removed grilles gives the planar magnetic diaphragm a near-unobstructed exposure, maximising openness and minimising reflections.

It comes with a removable “Magnetic Veil” panel – CNC-machined – for protection when not in use. The headband uses a floating leather suspension and asymmetrical, contoured ear pads that conform to the head for comfort.

Sonos Ace

(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos is well known for creating beautiful WiFi speakers, but the release of its Ace headphones was something of a surprise in 2023.

Matte finishes and subtle metal accents avoid the flashy look of some rivals, while memory-foam pads and a stainless steel headband focus on comfort. The cups rotate to lie flat in a slim, recycled-felt case, and small interior fabric cues indicate left and right. At just over 300 grams, the Ace is relatively light, but the construction feels solid. It’s a clean, minimal design language that fits neatly into Sonos’s existing ecosystem.

B&amp;amp;W PX8 being worn, for some reason, by David Beckham

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers and Wilkins is a British brand synonymous with minimal headphones that sound great. The PX8 is a premium over-ear headphone that blends solid build with refined design. Aluminium arms and driver housings give it a sturdy, high-end feel, while Nappa leather and memory-foam ear pads provide long-term comfort.

Acoustic performance relies on 40mm Carbon Cone drivers and aptX Adaptive for detailed wireless playback. Six microphones handle active noise cancellation and voice calls, balancing clarity with immersive sound. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours, with a 15-minute quick charge delivering around seven hours of use.

A woman wearing Apple AirPods Max

(Image credit: Apple)

And finally, of course, Apple's offering. Since launching in 2020, AirPods Max has become just as synonymous on the streets as the original white earbuds. Crafted from anodized aluminum, the ear cups are connected by a stainless steel frame, offering durability and a sleek appearance. The breathable knit mesh canopy helps distribute weight evenly, enhancing comfort during extended use. Each ear cup houses a custom-designed 40mm driver, delivering high-fidelity audio. The Digital Crown, inspired by the Apple Watch, allows precise volume control and playback adjustments.

