When it comes to audio accessories, Bose is on top. With its elite sound quality and sleek design, their products tick a lot of boxes for me – particularly when it comes to headphones.

With Black Friday looming in the distance, there are already some great deals, including $130 off Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. While they're not the most budget-friendly option, these powerhouse headphones are the ultimate bang for your buck, especially as they've dipped under $300.

Save 30% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $299 at Bose.com US Featuring Bose's elite Immersive Audio, the QuietComfort Ultra's welcome you to the "acoustic sweet spot", creating a natural listening experience. Using both active and passive noise reduction technology, the Ulta's boast superior active noise cancellation while the ergonomic shape ensures comfort as well as quality. With 24 hours of battery life, these beautiful headphones are the very best when it comes to blending style with practicality, perfect for audiophiles who appreciate the finer details.

