Get Apple's newest, most powerful AirPods with $40 off

Since I got my AirPods Pro 3 a few months ago, I haven't had a day without using them. While higher quality 'Pro' audio options exist, for me the AirPods Pro 3 have the perfect mix of excellent audio and integration into my impossible-to-escape-from Apple ecosystem. And right now, they're great value at an almost-lowest price ever of $209 at Amazon.

Added to the decent audio, the ANC is upgraded with this model (and it's first rate, may I say. Almost too good – I don't have it turned on on busy streets). I find them really comfortable, though my colleague Dan isn't so sure, plus they have some added fitness features you'll find especially useful if you don't have an Apple Watch (and if you do, why not track your heart rate in two places?). Plus, they have Find My. And that in itself is priceless.

If you'd rather keep the price point under $200, try the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 at Amazon.

Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds $217 at Amazon US I love my AirPods Pro 3 – and if you appreciate their seamless pairing with other Apple devices then the slight compromise you might make on audio compared to true audiophile earbuds is worth it. The ANC is excellent. Features: Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid Feature, Bluetooth, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging.

Want something else, or you're not in the US? See the deals I've found below: