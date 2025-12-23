Get Apple's newest, most powerful AirPods with $40 off

This is the lowest price we've seen on the AirPods Pro 3.

Since I got my AirPods Pro 3 a few months ago, I haven't had a day without using them. While higher quality 'Pro' audio options exist, for me the AirPods Pro 3 have the perfect mix of excellent audio and integration into my impossible-to-escape-from Apple ecosystem. And right now, they're great value at an almost-lowest price ever of $209 at Amazon.

Added to the decent audio, the ANC is upgraded with this model (and it's first rate, may I say. Almost too good – I don't have it turned on on busy streets). I find them really comfortable, though my colleague Dan isn't so sure, plus they have some added fitness features you'll find especially useful if you don't have an Apple Watch (and if you do, why not track your heart rate in two places?). Plus, they have Find My. And that in itself is priceless.

