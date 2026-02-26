It's official: high quality audio is good for your health

For anyone who works professionally with audio, the idea that sound has a profound effect on the mind is hardly a revelation. But a growing body of research is now putting hard numbers behind what we already know instinctively… and some of the world's most respected audio brands are building that understanding directly into their products.

A study from the University of Michigan found that 98% of adults experience at least one measurable health benefit from engaging with music, from stress relief and pain reduction to improved mental wellbeing and a deeper sense of connection. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation continues to flag a sustained global mental health crisis. In that context, the shift is visible in how heritage audio brands are positioning their products (it also makes us a little bit prouder of our list of the best budget audiophile headphones).

For instance Focal & Naim, the pairing of French speaker makers Focal with British electronics firm Naim Audio, have long occupied the upper end of the high-fidelity market. But now their language is changing. Rejean Bedel, group manager at Focal, outlines the philosophy underpinning the brand's engineering.

(Image credit: Focal & Naim)

"At Focal & Naim, we design our products with the belief that listening should be an 'active' act," he explains. "A moment where sound becomes a space to slow down, reconnect and recharge. We don't see our systems as sources of background audio; we see them as instruments that help people create meaningful moments of presence."

That's not marketing copy divorced from the factory floor. According to Rejean, it feeds directly into specific engineering decisions on products such as the brand's hand-built Aria Evo X floorstanders, built around natural Flax cone drivers and a proprietary M-shaped TAM tweeter.

"The M-shaped TAM tweeter is engineered for softness, openness, and a complete lack of harshness — because wellbeing begins with non-fatiguing sound," he explains. "Our Flax cone technology emphasises natural tonality and low colouration, which supports relaxed, immersive listening rather than analytical or aggressive sound."

(Image credit: Focal & Naim)

For creatives working with audio, that framing matters. The distinction between a system that's been tuned for technical accuracy and one tuned for sustained emotional engagement is meaningful. And increasingly, it's the latter that listeners are actively seeking out.

Building a space that works

The growing popularity of dedicated listening rooms reflects the same impulse. Dr Veronique Adam, head of acoustics at luxury audio brand Goldmund, puts it plainly. "Listening rooms have become more popular in recent years because people are seeking deeper, more intentional experiences with music and film," she explains. "A dedicated space offers something rare: the chance to disconnect from distractions and immerse fully in sound."

But a wellbeing-focused listening space doesn't have to mean a room full of acoustic foam. Rejean's advice is refreshingly practical. On placement, he recommends starting simple: "Positioning should aim for effortless coherence. A simple equilateral triangle between the listener and the speakers, with a slight toe-in, already creates a more natural and enveloping presentation that helps the mind settle."

(Image credit: Focal & Naim)

As for room treatment, he points to everyday interior choices over technical installations. Dense wool rugs absorb early floor reflections and add warmth. Heavy curtains soften higher frequencies and reduce echo.

Tall leafy plants in corners (a monstera or ficus, for instance) help diffuse low-frequency buildup while keeping the space feeling calm and organic. A wall of books with uneven depths scatters reflections and improves spaciousness without looking like a recording studio. "Together, these elements create a space where sound feels smoother, more enveloping, and ultimately more supportive of intentional, restorative listening," Rejean says.

For creatives, this is all worth taking seriously. Not just for client work or studio design, but as a broader argument for audio's value that is finally being backed by science. In other words, the case for investing in quality sound has always been strong on technical grounds; it's becoming just as strong on human ones.