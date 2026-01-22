Why audio brands need to stop selling the product

I still remember the moment that a pair of sound-isolating earphones transformed my experience of a much-loved track. As a life-long music fan, I always treasured pure vinyl-plus-speakers. But the earphones made me listen in a whole new way, discovering details in the music I never heard before (to try some new cans for yourself see our best budget audiophile headphones and the best Bluetooth headphones).

That moment nicely frames the challenge for audio brands today: how to convey the true value they bring to everyday scenarios. That value doesn’t lie in hardware and specifications – but in headspace and experience.

A booming market, a silent experience

The global consumer audio market is projected to surge from $100.24 billion in 2024 to $219.22 billion by 2030. But standing out in this market has never been more challenging.

Incremental innovation and design have created a sea of sameness. Features that were once a shorthand for premium (Bluetooth, voice activation, active noise cancelling and so on) are now table stakes. Although the category is built on immersive sound, the shopping experience remains surprisingly silent.

In this booming landscape, the brands that use transformative and emotive power in a fresh way, will stand out. Here is how to go about it…

From product to experience

Audio brands need to shift from product-focused to experience-focused storytelling. Today’s consumers want more from their brands. They look to them to reflect their own values, to sell them a lifestyle. Never has the adage “Don’t sell the drill, sell the hole” been more apt.

Yet audio brands still sell the product, when they should be selling the ‘calm commute’, the ‘focused gym session’ or the feeling of spirits uplifted. So how can they capture and convey the feeling of better sound, to evoke the immersive experiences they deliver?

A unique and authentic brand story

(Image credit: Shure)

Start by looking at your own brand story. Can you leverage your heritage and authenticity in a way that sets you apart? Whether you have a history entwined with professional musicians or an affinity with a specific type of music, highlighting roots and credibility can build trust and aspirational appeal. It allows you to move on from generic audio branding tropes.

In our work with Shure, for example, we helped the iconic audio innovator amplify its heritage to reach new audiences, building on its long-standing reputation for quality and as the go-to for professional music artists. Rallying around the words ‘legendary performance’, a refreshed visual identity and packaging moved the brand forward with a more consistent brand expression even as the business was rapidly evolving.

Differentiation through design

(Image credit: Porsche)

Packaging is a key part here. Too often, audio brands rely on showing off the product without evoking context or experience. Instead of minimalist backgrounds and sleek product shots, they should be exploring ways to make packaging more engaging and reflective of audio’s impact. Other consumer sectors are better at this. Think of food packaging, for example, where brands are constantly innovating their packaging to convey flavour and the different emotions and experiences of enjoying a meal – before you can taste it.