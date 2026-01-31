What the insanity around BTS can teach us about branding in 2026

Confession time: I'm not in the ARMY. That's what fans of the South Korean boy band BTS call themselves, and before you ask, yes, they're absolutely serious.

But here's the thing: even if you think K-pop is just bland pop and hair gel, what's happening with this group's comeback tour right now is a masterclass in modern branding that, like all the best celebrity branding, all creatives should be paying attention to.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let me paint you a picture. Seven lads from South Korea go off to do their military service, but while they're gone, their fans don't just wait patiently. They book flights and hotels to 11 different cities before tickets even go on sale. Mexico's actual President writes to South Korea's actual President begging for more concert dates. Economists are predicting tens of billions in economic impact. And this is for a band that hasn't performed together in over three years.

So what exactly is going on here?

Enter the universe

The key thing to understand here is that BTS's management company, Hybe, didn't just create a boy band. They also created the Bangtan Universe: a dark, parallel storyline where the band members are fictional characters dealing with trauma, suicide attempts and abuse. It's told across multiple media in non-chronological order, like some sort of emo-pop version of the Marvel Universe.

Sounds bonkers, right? But what they've done is to give fans a reason to engage with BTS, beyond just listening to songs. It's Taylor Swift's Easter Eggs times a million. Every video is a puzzle piece. Every comeback is an event. The product isn't just music any more; it's a story that fans actively decode and discuss.

But the really clever (and slightly uncomfortable) bit is how Hybe has pushed what's called "parasocial relationships" between BTS and their fans. That's the fancy term for when you feel like you know someone, even though you've never actually met.

Falling in love

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike Western pop stars who often push back when fans get too intense (hello, Chappell Roan), BTS and their management lean right into it. The band members share everything on social media. They do live streams from their bedrooms. Fans wake up to content and go to sleep to content. It creates this sensation that you're genuinely friends with these people, even though you're one of millions and they have absolutely no idea you exist.

One executive at Hybe actually told The New Yorker that they're "digging into the psychological mechanism of falling in love." Which is both brilliant marketing and deeply creepy at the same.

The result? Fans like Leslie, a 28-year-old from New York, who told The Guardian she's planning to attend 22 shows across 11 cities, spending at least $6,000. Or Cailey from New Jersey, who says "BTS got me through the worst parts of my life." These aren't just customers. They're emotionally invested stakeholders who have made the band part of their personal identity.