How an artist turned a spare room into a cosy art studio that changes with the seasons

Whitney Travis is a freelance artist who illustrates children's books and teaches animation at Daemen University. She excels at visual storytelling in children's fantasy. She invited us to take a tour of her art studio as part of our regular Artist in Residence series. Read on to discover a cosy space where her creativity can flow.

If you need the essentials for your own studio or creative space, check out our guides to the best office chairs and the best standing desks.

Image 1 of 2 Design exploration, pose and turnaround for two characters in my winter film (Image credit: Whitney Travis) A few characters based on 1950s retro Americana Christmas décor (Image credit: Whitney Travis)

I fell in love with this space immediately! The entire building hints at 1950s Greek revival architecture, and it has presence. The space could very easily be a spare bedroom, but it became my sanctuary.

My iPad travels everywhere with me: campus, work, hometown. Anywhere I go, it goes, serving as a digital option for quick life sketches. The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the studio with natural light. It’s perfect for any traditional media conquests and even better for watching the weather in Buffalo, NY, with a hot coffee in hand.

After I upgraded to a larger Cintiq, I really wanted it mobile to work from multiple angles. I can also tuck it up and away when I’m working traditionally (Image credit: Whitney Travis)

One of my favourite things is gazing out at the rain or snowfall – it keeps me productive! I juggle a lot of hats – part-time student, freelancer and late-night professor – plus a full-time overnight job so I