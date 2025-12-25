How an artist turned a spare room into a cosy art studio that changes with the seasons
Whitney Travis has created a serene haven where imagination and creativity can flow.
Whitney Travis is a freelance artist who illustrates children's books and teaches animation at Daemen University. She excels at visual storytelling in children's fantasy. She invited us to take a tour of her art studio as part of our regular Artist in Residence series. Read on to discover a cosy space where her creativity can flow.
I fell in love with this space immediately! The entire building hints at 1950s Greek revival architecture, and it has presence. The space could very easily be a spare bedroom, but it became my sanctuary.
My iPad travels everywhere with me: campus, work, hometown. Anywhere I go, it goes, serving as a digital option for quick life sketches. The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the studio with natural light. It’s perfect for any traditional media conquests and even better for watching the weather in Buffalo, NY, with a hot coffee in hand.
One of my favourite things is gazing out at the rain or snowfall – it keeps me productive! I juggle a lot of hats – part-time student, freelancer and late-night professor – plus a full-time overnight job so I