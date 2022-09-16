Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022 chair review

A finely tuned mix of aesthetics and comfort. This chair is no small upgrade, but in it, you get a premium product that both looks good and comes with plenty of adjustable features to help just about any body to fit and sit comfortably.

Welcome to our review of the Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022 chair. Despite the name, it's no secret that Secret Lab is known for developing some of the most high-end chairs on the market for gamers today. The company was founded in 2014 after two professional gamers wanted to combine both comfort and aesthetics to make the perfect seat for gaming fans, and Secret Lab offers buyers a wide range of personalisation on their products. Who knew you could get a Game of Thrones-themed gaming chair with a Pokemon headrest pillow?

In this review, I'll be detailing my experience with Secret Lab's latest chair release, the TITAN Evo 2022 series. As an artist, gamer and writer I easily spend 80 per cent of my time sitting down so I've had plenty of time to get familiar with this beast of a seat. Originally priced at £544, the TITAN Evo is certainly no small investment for an upgrade. So do I think this high-end chair is worth the considerable price tag? (If you want something else, check out our best office chairs guide for more options).

Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022 chair: Assembly

(Image credit: Future)

The TITAN Evo 2022 makes a first big impression – literally! The box is massive and not the easiest to move about. Inside the box, you get the chair (in pieces), a tool kit, documents detailing the chair's features and detailed instructions for assembly. The packaging was well thought out and everything was securely in place. Each part was clearly marked and packed neatly in plastic bags and black foam, which worked to keep it secure but was overwhelming when it came to disposal. A reduction in packaging would definitely be welcome.

(Image credit: Secret Lab)

The assembly instructions were very legible, set out on a big sheet of paper and they included real photos for each step of the process. This not only looked well thought-out and aesthetically pleasing, but it also meant you could easily read them from afar when working on the rather bulky chair during the build. They gave some helpful tips and resources – and I especially appreciated the assembly video, which came via QR code.

Secret Lab recommends you have a friend to help with the build, which would have helped with some of the more cumbersome parts of the assembly. But, I'm impatient and managed to get the seat built easily enough alone. Altogether, from opening the box, unwrapping everything and getting the chair itself built the process took me around an hour. The included tool kit was a great addition; featuring an Allen key and a magnetic screwdriver handle with interchangeable Philips & Hex Screw bit.

Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022 chair: Design and comfort

(Image credit: Future)

I was sent the 'Regular' sized chair (it comes in Small, Regular and XL). For reference, I'm about 5'4", of average build and my workspace is pretty small. When I saw the box, I was nervous about whether it would fit within my space. However, upon completing the build and placing it at my desk, the Regular chair fit perfectly, with the armrests comfortably sliding beneath it when not in use (a great space-saver). I like to sit cross-legged a lot when crafting or gaming, and the size of the seat is perfect for that.



The leather-like material of the chair itself looks professional and is soft to sit on. The magnetic headrest pillow is a welcome addition (I love how easily it pops on and off the top of the seat) and the memory foam is incredibly comfortable. While I mainly keep it at the top of the seat as intended, I do regularly move it down and sit with the pillow in the small of my back as this can help stretch my posture out during long sessions at my desk.

(Image credit: Future)

The armrests feel unobtrusive and comfortable. I love how you can adjust the angle at which they sit, and the large manual buttons for controlling them are easy to use and well laid out. Alongside the chair, I was sent a pair of the Plushcell memory foam armrest replacements. These were a great upgrade to the basic leatherette ones as they are very comfy and soft to the touch and feel like a more premium option that matches the material of the headrest. They are easily interchangeable as they just pop on and off, but the strong magnets ensure they're not going to fall off.

One design flaw I've found after frequent use is that the armrests themselves kept loosening until I tightened them up with an Allen key, which was irritating.

Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022 chair: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The height of the backrest is a lot taller than the old Ikea chair I upgraded from, but it's a welcome addition. In the few weeks I've had the chair, the adjustable features like the lumbar support and backrest have greatly helped my posture and I really feel I've benefitted from the fit of the chair. You can adjust both the width and height of where the lumbar support sits, which is a great feature that makes the chair completely customisable to you.

You can use the tilt knob on the bottom of the chair to easily adjust how intense the tilt/recline feature is. I have it set quite loose and I regularly settle back in the chair to stretch out. It moves easily but still feels secure and solid. You can also lock the tilt as you please, making it a fantastic design that can transition your chair from a workspace to a relaxing position.

Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022: Should you buy it?

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the few small issues I've found with the chair pale in comparison to its excellent build quality and comfort. I have found my sitting posture has drastically improved since using it, and I love how adjustable the features are.

I've had my eye on a Secret Lab chair for a few years, and it certainly feels like a premium product to own. Would I be happy to pay over £500, though? With the few design flaws I've experienced, I'm not too sure, and I feel there could be some extra features to make it worth the expense, like an optional footrest or the Plushcell armrests, included as standard (and not for a £70 extra charge).

Despite these small suggestions, I'm confident any buyer looking for a high-end gaming chair would be content with the Secret Lab TITAN Evo as a worthy upgrade to their space, especially with Secret Lab itself frequently putting their seats on sale if you're looking to grab one slightly cheaper.

