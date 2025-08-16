Fashion brand Uniqlo is known for its quirky collabs, most recent being its Pokémon collection. While most of the drop was met with excited praise from fans, one t-shirt in particular caused a stir for it's suggestive text.

With some of the most iconic character design in gaming history, it should come as no surprise that fans were elated by the new collab. While the controversial t-shirt in question is not for everyone, the brave few who buy it will certainly make a splash on the streets.

The Pokémon UT collection features fan favourite characters like Pikachu, Gengar, Slowpoke and Mew across various hoodie, jumper and t-shirt offerings. While most of the designs are fairly innocuous, a t-shirt featuring Magikarp caught people's attention for its strange slogan, which reads "expert splasher".

Okay, so in Uniqlo's defence, it makes sense in context given that "splash" is pretty much Magikarp's only attack, but that didn't stop some fans from mocking the design. "Expert splasher was my nickname back in high school," one Instagram user replied to Uniqlo's announcement post. "That magikarp shirt is coming home with me." another added.

