Well, I didn't see this coming. One of the more surprising collaborations of the year, fashion brand Kith has partnered with Capcom and retro gaming console makers Evercade to produce a special edition of the Super Pocket handheld. The result is a curious mix of streetwear design and gaming nostalgia, leaving me a little confused, but also loving that the 2000s transparent tech trend is back.

The Kith for Capcom Super Pocket launches today as part of the label’s Kith Monday Program, which focuses on limited weekly releases and collaborations. This version of Evercade’s pocket console keeps the familiar hardware. Still, it introduces Kith’s design language, from monogrammed casing and co-branded logos to a custom boot screen and special edition packaging featuring artwork from both brands.

While I'm not sure who it's aimed at, there is a part of me that loves the return of the 2000s' clear-case trend. The handheld features a clear case so you can see the console's innards, just like we did with the old N64s, iMac G3s, and Game Boys.

Kith meets Capcom

Beneath the styling, it’s the same Capcom Super Pocket that’s already won fans for its solid build and approachable retro experience. It comes loaded with 11 arcade classics, including Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Final Fight, Ghouls ’n Ghosts, 1942, Strider, and Mega Man. As with other Super Pocket models, there’s also an Evercade cartridge slot so that you can slot in one of the many carts available.

Read my guide to the best retro game consoles for more details on Evercade's lineup, as well as my hands-on with the new Evercade VS-R and EXP-R.

Kith’s involvement continues its run of unexpected collaborations; previous projects have spanned everything from sneakers with New Balance to watches with TAG Heuer. This latest venture takes the brand into gaming hardware for the first time, suggesting that the line between lifestyle and play continues to blur.

Whether you see it as a clever crossover or, like me, a bit of a head-scratcher, there’s no denying the novelty. The Kith for Capcom Super Pocket is available exclusively at Kith.com in limited quantities for both US and EU customers. It offers yet another way to revisit Street Fighter II, this time with a little extra style.