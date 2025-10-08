This Space Invaders watch is the ultimate geeky wrist upgrade, now cheaper

Some gadgets exist purely to make you smile, and the My Play Watch – Space Invaders Edition does exactly that. It isn’t chasing the latest smartwatch trends; it’s a focused, nostalgic watch that brings a classic game to life in miniature form. While the Atari 2600 Edition remains full price, this eye-catching Space Invader model is 20% off at Amazon – now %63.99.

You can actually play Space Invaders on its bright 1.91-inch TFT display. The compact touchscreen is smooth and responsive, and the game has been optimised to work surprisingly well at this scale. Beneath the fun, the watch handles the basics: timekeeping, step counting, heart rate monitoring, and calorie tracking, all through a retro Space Invaders–themed interface.

