Some gadgets exist purely to make you smile, and the My Play Watch – Space Invaders Edition does exactly that. It isn’t chasing the latest smartwatch trends; it’s a focused, nostalgic watch that brings a classic game to life in miniature form. While the Atari 2600 Edition remains full price, this eye-catching Space Invader model is 20% off at Amazon – now %63.99.

You can actually play Space Invaders on its bright 1.91-inch TFT display. The compact touchscreen is smooth and responsive, and the game has been optimised to work surprisingly well at this scale. Beneath the fun, the watch handles the basics: timekeeping, step counting, heart rate monitoring, and calorie tracking, all through a retro Space Invaders–themed interface.

There’s no Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or notifications. It’s a deliberate choice that keeps things simple and distraction-free. The design echoes arcade controls with a red crown and button, subtle alien graphics, and bold retro touches. Authentic sound effects complete the throwback feel, from the game itself to alarms and timers.

I've had my eye on these Atari watches for some time, and while my heart wants the Atari 2600 Edition, at this price – $63.99 down from $79.99 – the Space Invaders Edition is the buy my head is choosing.