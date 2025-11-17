I have a huge soft spot for the ZX Spectrum since it was my first computer. So I'm very excited to see that The Spectrum, a modern-day remake of the original, is getting a sharp refresh that reimagines the 1980s icon with a new colourway never seen before. And it's even bringing back a classic accessory too.

The new design for The Spectrum continues to respect the look of the original 1882 device complete with rubber buttons, but it's now coming in brilliant white. It will come in a bundle with a bunch of other goodies, including a revived QuickShot II joystick.

Sadly, the white Spectrum won't be with us in time for Christmas 2025, but if you don't want to wait, there's a Black Friday deal on the traditional black version, reduced by £10 to £79.99 at Amazon UK.

The Spectrum is designed to replicate the look and feel like the original ZX Spectrum from 1982, complete with rubber keys. It outputs video via HDMI in 720p and comes with 48 classic games built in (and you can run many others available online).

The white Spectrum Collector's Edition will be released through a partnership between Retro Games and Plaion Replai. The bundle will include a white version of the console along with the iconic QuickShot II joystick, which inspired the design of the Golden Joystick that was awarded as a prize on Channel 4's TV show GamesMaster in the 1990s.

It also includes the Spectrum's thermal printer, plus a USB stick inspired by the Sinclair Microdrive, which comes loaded with Fusion Paint, a spiral-bound manual and a Collector's Edition of Crash magazine.

(Image credit: PLAION GmbH / Retro Games)

The bundle will be released on June 26. It's already available for pre-order on Plaion's website for £199.99 / €229.99 (around $260).

If you can't wait and want to treat yourself for Christmas, see current deals below.