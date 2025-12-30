Fans won't let the Stranger Things 5 logo blunder go

Part of the success of Stranger Things comes from the painstaking accuracy of its period setting. The Duffer Brothers packed the show with cultural references to the 1980s, from the mullets and scrunchies to walkie talkies and references to analog media and classic arcade games like Dig Dug.

With such attention to detail, even the smallest slip won't make it past fans, so it quickly went viral when fans started spotting a brand logo in Stranger Things 5 that shouldn't have been there.

Within days of the mistake being noticed, Netflix had the offending symbol edited out and the episode was replaced (a quick job in the best video editing software, but I still feel for the person who got the call to do this on Christmas Day). But how did it slip through in the first place?.

As noted in several viral videos on TikTok, the slip up appeared in Stranger Things 5 episode 7 in a scene where Holly Wheeler is trapped in Vecna’s lair. The sleeve of her sweater slides back revealing the logo of Under Armour, a sportswear brand that was founded in 1996, nine years after Holly was supposed to be taken.

It might seem like a minor oversight, but Stranger Things is known for its period accuracy. Producers have gone to great lengths to avoid these kinds of blunders, including making the cast wear period underwear.

“This is so wild when you think about the fact they even made the male cast wear tighty whities so modern boxers wouldn’t accidentally show,” one fan commented on X. “This ruins everything,” someone else wrote, without a hint of melodrama.

Some are comparing the blunder to the infamous appearance of a Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones. It's perhaps not quite such a glaring error, but both examples show that fans will scrutinise every frame of big-budget productions.

Nostalgia is huge at the moment, and audiences expect total immersion... even if they're watching the show slowed down to half speed. Let's hope they avoid any slips like this in the upcoming Stranger Things animation.