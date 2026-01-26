Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as we get closer to the 1 April release date, and fans are stoked. I have to admit I initially had some doubts about the movie (what happened to Super Mario World?). But it's starting to look like a real fan-pleaser with plenty of nods to Mario lore.

The new trailer is packed with Easter eggs, including glimpses of some of the more obscure Mario characters. And one character in particular steals the show.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Yoshi First Look - YouTube Watch On

Fans are thrilled to see confirmation that Yoshi will make his long-awaited cinematic debut in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie after a tease at the end of the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie. Everything about his reveal is delighting fans, from the gentle Super Mario World theme on piano to the fact that he doesn't speak full English.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Yoshi also appears to have the Super Scope from Yoshi's Safari when he confronts the T-Rex from Super Mario Odyssey. And as an even more obscure Easter egg, some think Toad's reaction to Yoshi is a nod to how the latter replaced the former in the Super Mario Bros cartoon.

Yoshi has been a fan-favorite character since Super Mario World, and finally seeing him on the big screen will spark nostalgia for many players (see our pick of the best retro gaming consoles and retro game handhelds). But Yoshi's not the only beloved character to make a big-screen appearance. Look closely from around 1:32 in the trailer above and you can catch glimpses of Birdo, Clawgrip and Mouser.

Fans are also pleased that Luigi seems to have more of a role in this movie. And he and Mario appear to even get turned into babies at some point!

In fact, there's so much happening in this trailer that my concern now is whether they might be trying to pack so much in that the movie might end up feeling rushed. The secondary characters need to have enough of a role to feel satisfying for fans without overshadowing Mario and Luigi and the story.